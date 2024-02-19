Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Summit Materials stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

