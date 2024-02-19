Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.13.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $226.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

