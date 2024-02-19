Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.92.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.