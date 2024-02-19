Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $89.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.23.

NYSE HXL opened at $73.98 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

