Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $52.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

