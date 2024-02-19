Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $121.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

TNET opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,758,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

