Stelco (STL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Stelco to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Canada lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
