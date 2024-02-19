Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,418,585 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.93% of Steel Dynamics worth $698,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $123.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

