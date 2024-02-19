STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

