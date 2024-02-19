Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

