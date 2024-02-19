Royal Bank of Canada Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $17.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -222.25 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -914.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

