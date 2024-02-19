Rollins (NYSE:ROL) PT Lowered to $49.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

