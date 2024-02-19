ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.44 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,653,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 78,915 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,610,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

