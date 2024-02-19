Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.