Raymond James Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

