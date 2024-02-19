Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
AXON opened at $269.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $274.78.
In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
