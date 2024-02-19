QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of VRSK opened at $244.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

