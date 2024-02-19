Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,381 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Primerica worth $623,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $246.47 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $248.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

