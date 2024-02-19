PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.60 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.