Oppenheimer Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $108.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.