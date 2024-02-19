Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

