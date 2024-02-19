Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.76 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

