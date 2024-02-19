Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,711 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.