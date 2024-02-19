Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,166 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

