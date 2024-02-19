Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $50,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $989.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

