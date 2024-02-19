Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,708 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $219.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $196.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

