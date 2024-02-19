Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 372,532 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 688.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372,532 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,057 shares of company stock worth $3,607,822. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

