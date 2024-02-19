MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $4.75 Price Target at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of MYTE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.06. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
