MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $4.75 Price Target at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.06. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,853,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

