Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 29th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Marriott International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $241.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

