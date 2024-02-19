Macquarie Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PENN. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.53.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.86.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 271,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

