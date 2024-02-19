Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

Loews stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Loews by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.