Korea Investment CORP Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,494 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

