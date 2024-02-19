Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $148.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.