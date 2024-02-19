Korea Investment CORP Acquires 39,859 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,793,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

