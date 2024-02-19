KeyCorp Trims Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price to $123.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
