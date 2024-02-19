KeyCorp Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $362.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RS opened at $326.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.