Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

