Immersion (IMMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

Immersion Trading Up 3.4 %

Immersion stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,422,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,145.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 78,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

