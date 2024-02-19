HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 157,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of HP worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

HP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

