Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Herc has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herc to earn $15.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE HRI opened at $147.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69. Herc has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

