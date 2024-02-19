Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
