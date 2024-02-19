Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.