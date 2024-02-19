Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 232.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,861 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 613,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,336,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,508,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,441,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.