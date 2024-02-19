Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 759.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $149.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.