Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$7.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$237.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

