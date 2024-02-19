Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.95 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

