Fmr LLC Sells 436,948 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,009,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436,948 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.23% of Bruker worth $623,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

