Fmr LLC Buys 3,499,760 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.30% of Dell Technologies worth $646,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,336,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $84.21 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

