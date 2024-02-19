Fmr LLC Acquires 592,306 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.68% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $702,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

MAA opened at $129.17 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.