Fmr LLC Acquires 122,135 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SAP worth $758,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

